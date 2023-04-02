Storms leave trail of damage across viewing area

INDIANA (WFLI) — Storm damage across the viewing area remains in the wake of Friday night's severe weather. Several residents in Clinton, Benton, and White Counties woke up to property damage and no power on Saturday.
The story in Frankfort Saturday was downed trees and debris in roadways. Several limbs came to rest on busy streets and on power lines. Some trees even uprooted.
In Benton County, a foundation is all that is left of an Oxford barn. The trail of debris from the foundation to where the top of that barn now rests visible as well. Just down the road from that barn, roads were blocked due to downed power lines. The poles swaying in the strong winds on Saturday.
White County saw widespread damage. Parts of what appears to be a garage-like structure now sitting atop cars and in trees just south of Wolcott. A few minutes north, farming structures, trailers, and roofs falling victim to Friday's storm system. As a result, the surrounding fields are littered with wood, metal, and other building material.
The Remington Case IH farm equipment building sustained visible damage as well. Several pieces of the roof came to rest in front of the building and in the surrounding fields.
So far the National Weather service has said five tornadoes have touched down.