Storms leave trail of damage across viewing area

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Storms leave trail of damage across viewing area

  • Updated
  • 0

Several residents in Clinton, Benton, and White Counties woke up to property damage and no power on Saturday.
872c4f204f8ec4256054f0af92504fb9ed1ef22e (1)

INDIANA (WFLI) — Storm damage across the viewing area remains in the wake of Friday night's severe weather. Several residents in Clinton, Benton, and White Counties woke up to property damage and no power on Saturday.

The story in Frankfort Saturday was downed trees and debris in roadways. Several limbs came to rest on busy streets and on power lines. Some trees even uprooted.

In Benton County, a foundation is all that is left of an Oxford barn. The trail of debris from the foundation to where the top of that barn now rests visible as well. Just down the road from that barn, roads were blocked due to downed power lines. The poles swaying in the strong winds on Saturday.

White County saw widespread damage. Parts of what appears to be a garage-like structure now sitting atop cars and in trees just south of Wolcott. A few minutes north, farming structures, trailers, and roofs falling victim to Friday's storm system. As a result, the surrounding fields are littered with wood, metal, and other building material.

The Remington Case IH farm equipment building sustained visible damage as well. Several pieces of the roof came to rest in front of the building and in the surrounding fields.

So far the National Weather service has said five tornadoes have touched down.

Recommended for you