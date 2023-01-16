STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TUESDAY MORNING: 42
GREATER LAFAYETTE TUESDAY: 44 Then Slowly Falling to 39
VIEWING AREA LOWS TUESDAY MORNING: 40-44
VIEWING AREA HIGHS TUESDAY: 41-45 Then Slowly Falling to 37-41
Rainfall will taper tonight, followed by some clearing, then clouds rolling back in Tuesday morning. A brief round of locally-dense fog is possible early tonight as temperatures reach their highs for today.
A few spotty showers/drizzle are the possible tomorrow with slowly falling temperatures midday through afternoon. Winds will be brisk with southwest to west gusts +30 mph.