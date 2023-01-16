 Skip to main content
STORM TEAM 18 FORECAST

GREATER LAFAYETTE LOW TUESDAY MORNING:  42

GREATER LAFAYETTE TUESDAY:  44 Then Slowly Falling to 39

VIEWING AREA LOWS TUESDAY MORNING:  40-44

VIEWING AREA HIGHS TUESDAY:  41-45 Then Slowly Falling to 37-41

Rainfall will taper tonight, followed by some clearing, then clouds rolling back in Tuesday morning.  A brief round of locally-dense fog is possible early tonight as temperatures reach their highs for today.

A few spotty showers/drizzle are the possible tomorrow with slowly falling temperatures midday through afternoon.  Winds will be brisk with southwest to west gusts +30 mph.