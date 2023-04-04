Storm clean-up resources available to Frankfort residents

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Resources are available to residents who are still cleaning up from weekend storms.
Frankfort officials say crews are still working to restore power to many people in Clinton County.
Meanwhile, the street department is collecting fallen limbs and branches this morning. Homeowners are asked to stack brush piles on the edge of their property.
They can call in their location for pick-up by contacting the street department office at 765-659-2912.
People can also drop off debris at the Republic Services Clinton County Landfill from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They're encouraged to contact the landfill at 765-654-8144 for specific questions on can be dropped off.
The building services department is referring residents to reputable repair companies and contractors.
Additionally, the city's Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program is providing assistance to those who need help clearing and repairing their property.
Questions about contractors or assistance programs should be directed tot he building services department at 765-654-5278.
Frankfort officials are also reminding residents about scammers who want to take advantage of them during this time.