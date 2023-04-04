 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Storm clean-up resources available to Frankfort residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Frankfort. (Frankfort Police Department)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Resources are available to residents who are still cleaning up from weekend storms.

Frankfort officials say crews are still working to restore power to many people in Clinton County.

Meanwhile, the street department is collecting fallen limbs and branches this morning. Homeowners are asked to stack brush piles on the edge of their property.

They can call in their location for pick-up by contacting the street department office at 765-659-2912.

People can also drop off debris at the Republic Services Clinton County Landfill from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They're encouraged to contact the landfill at 765-654-8144 for specific questions on can be dropped off.

The building services department is referring residents to reputable repair companies and contractors.

Additionally, the city's Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program is providing assistance to those who need help clearing and repairing their property.

Questions about contractors or assistance programs should be directed tot he building services department at 765-654-5278.

Frankfort officials are also reminding residents about scammers who want to take advantage of them during this time.

