Steve Buyer trial starting tomorrow in New York

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Steve Buyer trial starting tomorrow in New York

Former Congressman Steve Buyer accused of insider trading

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Indiana Congressman Steve Buyer's trial for insider trading starts tomorrow in New York. 

The alleged crime took place in 2018 and 2019 after Buyer left office. Buyer represented Lafayette in the Fourth Congressional District from 1993 to 2011. After leaving office he formed the Steve Buyer Group Consulting firm

The Securities and Exchange Commission says Buyer got a notice in advance from a T-Mobile Executive about the company's plan to acquire Sprint. It's claimed Buyer learned this during a golf outing before it was public knowledge.

He's accused of buying almost $600,000 in Sprint security the next day before the official merger announcement. According to the Government Buyer saw an immediate profit of more than $107,000 when the merger became public.

Buyer is also accused of doing this same type of trading with Navigant Consulting before it's acquisition by Guidehouse. The SEC says Buyer bought more then 1 million dollars worth of stock in Navigant Consulting and profited more then $225,000 from that deal.

Criminal Charges in the case were filed by the US Attorneys office in the Southern District of New York where the trial against him starts tomorrow.

