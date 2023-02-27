Steve Buyer trial starting tomorrow in New York

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Indiana Congressman Steve Buyer's trial for insider trading starts tomorrow in New York.
The alleged crime took place in 2018 and 2019 after Buyer left office. Buyer represented Lafayette in the Fourth Congressional District from 1993 to 2011. After leaving office he formed the Steve Buyer Group Consulting firm
The Securities and Exchange Commission says Buyer got a notice in advance from a T-Mobile Executive about the company's plan to acquire Sprint. It's claimed Buyer learned this during a golf outing before it was public knowledge.
He's accused of buying almost $600,000 in Sprint security the next day before the official merger announcement. According to the Government Buyer saw an immediate profit of more than $107,000 when the merger became public.
Buyer is also accused of doing this same type of trading with Navigant Consulting before it's acquisition by Guidehouse. The SEC says Buyer bought more then 1 million dollars worth of stock in Navigant Consulting and profited more then $225,000 from that deal.
Criminal Charges in the case were filed by the US Attorneys office in the Southern District of New York where the trial against him starts tomorrow.