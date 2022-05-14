Steel workers rally ahead of contract negotiations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local steel workers rallied Saturday afternoon across from Arconic near McCarty Ln. and Main St. in Lafayette.
Brian Schoolcraft, the financial secretary for United Steel Workers Local 115, said that he hopes the company sees the solidarity of the workers and community members at the rally, and takes their call for a fair contract seriously.
He told News 18 what is currently holding up the negotiations is the pay package, insurance package, and pay for performance package. However, he hopes an agreement can be made by 12 p.m. on Sunday. He said there are several possible outcomes of that meeting.
"The company can lock us out, we can decide to go on strike, or we can mutually agree to continue working under the existing contract while they still negotiate further," Schoolcraft said.
News 18 reached out to Arconic earlier on Saturday, but the request for comment has not been answered.