Steel workers and Arconic reach agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The United Steel Workers and Arconic have reached an agreement.
After a demonstration outside of the business on Saturday, the United Steel Workers issued a news release which states a tentative four-year master contract has been agreed upon.
The proposed new contract increases wages by 20% over its term, maintains the current health care coverage with no premium increases, improves pensions and includes the addition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, according to the USW Website.
An Arconic spokesperson writes to News 18:
"We are pleased that Arconic and the United Steelworkers have reached a four year tentative agreement. We believe this agreement accomplishes our goal of rewarding our employees for their commitment as essential workers, while enabling our business to grow for future sustainability."