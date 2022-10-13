Staying Positive in the Face of Adversity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After coming off a fantastic high school season, Junior Abby Titlow headed into her spring club season having high hopes. But tragedy struck, and Titlow heard the words no athlete wants to hear.
You tore your ACL.
Titlow said, "I was more worried about my future than I was about anything else. I wasn't quite sure what was going to happen after that point. Like after the first, the second athletic trainer told me that it might be ACL related, I completely broke down at that point."
After getting the news, Titlow knew her recovery was going to be long, challenging, and painful.
She had surgery shortly after, then began Physical therapy right away.
Getting back to the field has been a tough process. She says battling back mentally and physically has been no joke.
However, she can't let this injury hold her back from being the best athlete she can be.
Titlow said, "Like I can't go out there and play all the time and constantly be worried that I'm going to do it again. I mean sure sometimes I'll be worried that I'm going to hurt myself, but I can't be like every single time avoiding doing something on the field because I'm afraid something will happen."
That fear hasn't held her back one moment.
After pushing herself and relying on her support system, Titlow is back and better than ever.
During the end of the season, she worked up to playing 20 minutes per game and is now looking forward to playing a full game.
Titlow wants everyone to know that getting injured won't be the end of your career.
You just have to keep looking ahead and know there's a light at the end of the tunnel. She said, “This is definitely not easy to go through, especially since it's a long period of time. But I would definitely say stay positive, and don't let it mentally destroy you. Physically you will get better, it won't get easier but you will get better."