Staycation Offered From Local Visitors Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — Next week, Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette is offering a staycation to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.
Some things included in the event will be food tastings, giveaways, and travel brochures.
Each day will feature food from local businesses.
C-E-O of Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette Jo Wade said they wanted to make the celebration week more personable than in years past.
She also explains why these events are more for those within the community than those outside the community.
"We're really directing it at the local people in the community to know more about the community, to appreciate the community, and to tell their friends and relatives...We also need the local community to be talking positive about the community, and knowing all the things there are to offer if they run into somebody looking at the community...You can't have negative people, and bring more people into the area," Wade said.
Greater Lafayette's tourism week starts May eighth.
To enter for the Staycation Contest, visit the Visitor Center on Frontage Road in Lafayette.
And for more information, go to homeofpurdue.com