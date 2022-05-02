State Senate candidate says campaign text is spreading misinformation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Republican State Senate candidate says a campaign text is spreading misinformation about him.
It was sent Monday afternoon about District 23 candidate Spencer Deery.
It said, "Do you know Spencer Deery thinks it's ok 4 transgender men to play on girl teams? Vote no on pro-trans supporter Deery Tuesday."
Deery told News 18 he supports biological boys playing male sports and biological girls playing female sports.
He felt it was a last ditch effort for one of his opponents to get votes.
"What's concerning here is that people would try to exploit and spread false information the day before and election in order score cheap political points," Deery said.
Deery sent a text message in response.
It said, "Spencer Deery will support girls' sports. Vote for conservative leader Deery, not politicians who send smear attacks by text."
We reached out to the three other Republican candidates in the running.
Paula Copenhaver said she didn't know about the text, and Christian Beaver said he hasn't sent out any campaign messages about his opponents.
We reached out to Bill Webster, but have not heard back yet.