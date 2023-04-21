State Sen. Deery's 'transcript ransom' bill signed into law

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local freshman state senator's first bill is signed into law.
State Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, authored legislation to limit "transcript ransom practices."
Senate Enrolled Act 404 stops colleges and universities from withholding transcripts in order to collect debt from students.
Deery says this practice limits students' ability to transfer to other institutions or apply for jobs.
Students must pay 100 to 300 dollars toward their debt within the last year of requesting a transcript.