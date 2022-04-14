 Skip to main content
State Road 38 fire update

State Road 38 fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews were on scene of an active structure fire near the Tippecanoe Mall Thursday afternoon.

The first call came in reporting smoke coming from Zarate Used Car Dealership just before 4:30.

State Road 38 East was temporarily closed between Maple Point Drive and Kingsway Drive while crews worked to put the fire out.

News 18 received this video in a viewer submission of heavy smoke billowing from the building.

LFD confirmed 2 minors were injured in the fire and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

A boy was taken to Riley in Indianapolis for treatment while a girl was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and we are working to learn more.

