State Road 28 closure squeezes semi truck drivers

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — INDOT says semi truck drivers are damaging light poles, fire hydrants and other fixtures in Frankfort by disregarding detour signs.
The agency posted pictures on social media showing recent damage from semi trucks on State Road 28. The road is being resurfaced and reconstructed as part of an $18 million project.
Right now, it's completely closed from South Hoke Avenue to County Road 200 West. INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said that work to make repairs is slowing down construction.
"They're causing some damage so any of that damage has to be fixed, so that just adds on to the time that we have to take to get this project done," DeLucenay said.
INDOT is also sharing a detour map around the closure. The agency is asking semi truck drivers to use U.S. 421, State Road 39 and Washington Street.