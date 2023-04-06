State Representative Sheila Klinker Reacts To New Transgender Youth Law

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Governor Eric Holcomb signed senate bill 480 into law Wednesday April 5th.
The bill prohibits doctors or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a person under the age of 18 in the state of Indiana.
The law also bans other gender affirming care including puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Supporters say it protects kids from a decision they may regret later in life.
Indiana house democratic representative Sheila Klinker voted ‘no’ to the bill. She feels it undermines parental rights.
Klinker also mentions the new law will be an issue for kids who are already in the transitioning process.
“I know that there are many people who feel as though it should not happen younger than 18 and that’s the law now. But I think Folks have to understand that parents in many cases have already started the process before 18 and this bill does pose a problem for those folks.” Klinker said.
On the other side of the ballot, state senator Spencer Deery released a statement April 6th that read in part; "This was a tough vote and a close call because I believe legislators should be very cautious when regulating medical practices and parental choice. I believe it is appropriate to draw boundaries in the interest of protecting young Hoosiers, which is why I ultimately decided to support the legislation."