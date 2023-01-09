State rebukes Tippecanoe County voter registration policy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County voter registration policy violated the Help America Vote Act, according to a recent decision by the Indiana Election Commission.
The issue came to light ahead of last year's midterm elections.
The League of Women Voters and Common Cause Indiana formally filed a complaint in July with the Indiana Election Division, which recently produced a 128-page report on the matter.
The issue deals with groups holding voter registration drives at high schools and college campuses.
Workers for those groups often deliver stacks of voter registrations to the county election office.
The division found election officials improperly flagged some of these first-time voters for additional proof of residency.
Ken Jones, voter services chair with the League of Women Voters, calls the policy an additional, made-up practice on top of Indiana's already robust voter ID laws.
"When a 17- or an 18-year-old goes to vote for the first time, they (shouldn't) be suddenly confronted with an election official that says, 'Just a second, you need to prove where you live.' ... It's just another thing and it's going to leave a bad taste in the mouth of a new voter," he says.
The Indiana Election Commission voted unanimously Thursday to OK corrective actions, including updated training materials and guidance for election workers in Tippecanoe County, recommended by the Indiana Election Division.
The report notes the county resolved the issue in March. But Jones says he wasn't aware of that until after filing his complaint.
Officials believe the discrepancy didn't prevent anyone from registering to vote or casting a ballot.
News 18 reached out to Clerk Julie Roush for comment but didn't hear back.