State ready to allocate $200 million in READI funds

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WLFI) — After awarding $500 million in economic funding in December, the State of Indiana is set to move into the next phase of its Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. News 18 was in Columbus, where Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the next steps for one READI project there, as well as others around the state.
The Nexus Park project in Columbus is the first of what will be many projects to get underway across the state in the coming months. Gov. Holcomb said that stakeholders in each of the state's 17 READI regions have been working for months to put plans in place.
"I think the reason why they're all so successful is because they were built from the ground up," Holcomb said. "They were community led initiatives."
While Columbus is getting the first READI project in the state underway, the Greater Lafayette region is still finalizing plans.
The six county region has been awarded $30 million in READI funds. Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh said the region has been meeting monthly to create a plan.
"We have reviewed and approved three projects that are moving forward with the READI initiative," Murtaugh said.
The first project is a housing study to determine where the highest areas of need are.
The second project is to expand the number of licensed childcare providers in the region.
Murtaugh said that the third is to "help with recruitment of retiring veterans to the area to help take some of the positions that we have available in the area."
Murtaugh believes others will be finalized in the coming months, but one of the could potentially be a project that's been discussed before.
"The airport, the Purdue terminal for passenger air has been discussed a lot," Murtaugh said.
However, Murtaugh also told News 18 that the region is still working to determine if the READI requirements allow for that kind of a project.
With Governor Holcomb indicating more READI funds could be coming next year, Murtaugh said the Greater Lafayette region will be prepared to reapply.
Governor Holcomb also said that he expects to have all 500 million dollars of READI funding disbursed by the end of the year.
Murtaugh is confident the Greater Lafayette region will finalize its plan and begin working on its projects well before then.