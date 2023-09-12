State police crack down on drunk drivers in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are cracking down on dangerous and impaired drivers.
These are the results from "saturation patrols" over the weekend across Greater Lafayette.
Troopers pulled over 203 drivers and arrested 10 of them for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and five more on drug-related charges.
Another five people had a suspended license or had never received a license.
Troopers also arrested two drivers for resisting law enforcement and two more on warrants.
ISP is reminding you to have a designated driver or use ride-sharing companies.