State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park

LAFAYETET, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon.
State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away.
A huge underground aquifer called the Teays River provides drinking water to Lafayette residents.
State-hired scientists say the Teays River could provide 100 million gallons of water per day or more without affecting Lafayette.
"That raised some eyebrows," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. "That is a tremendous amount of water a day."
Roswarski says the city uses 17 million gallons of water per day on peak days in the summer.
"So when you talk about 100 million a day. ... Obviously, that threw up a red flag to us," he said. "I'm not sure anybody but God himself can take that much water out of something."
Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry says the city has the capacity for a planned $2 billion Eli Lilly facility. But he wants to attract other manufacturers like computer-chip makers.
"They're very heavy water users," Gentry says. "Some of them may be using upwards of 20 million gallons of water a day. ... That's not something we can do here at the moment."
Gentry says the plan could also solve water security issues in Indianapolis by shifting water from the Wabash River valley to the White River valley.
"The Indianapolis area is less water secure than Houston, Texas," he said. "They need more water in Indianapolis. I think the state also sees this as option to help that out long-term."
"There's more communities in Indiana than Indianapolis and the surrounding regions, and we need to be thinking about how all of us have adequate water supply," Roswarski responded.
Roswarski is assembling a team of local officials and Purdue University experts to look at the issue as a region. He says that team plans to meet in the next several weeks.
"We do have a sense of urgency but we also have some time here," he said. "Just to build 32 miles of pipes and lift stations would take years."
News 18 hasn't heard back from one of the experts who produced the study referenced by Roswarski.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. provided the following statement:
"The northwest region of central Indiana, including Lebanon, has a long-term water availability concern, and it’s been well known by central Indiana leaders that resolution to the region’s water availability and supply must be addressed over the next several decades. One of the early drivers of the LEAP location was addressing the water concern and helping to unlock the area’s long-term economic potential. LEAP therefore has a double benefit: driving future-focused innovation to the LEAP park and addressing an existing water supply issue in the area. The water issue is complex and evolving, so it’s too early to confirm specifics, but there are multiple options on the table. The IEDC is working with city, county and other stakeholders on a regional water solution that can unlock not just LEAP development, but also growth for the entire region for decades to come."