 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FROST SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY...

Clear skies, light winds and Canadian high pressure will
result in overnight temperatures near or below freezing
Saturday night along with widespread frost.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

State officials: Bird flu found at Indiana duck farm

  • Updated
  • 0
WLFI logo generic default xyz

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avian influenza has been detected in a northern Indiana duck farm, state officials said Thursday, marking the disease's spread to a third poultry species.

Laboratory testing of a commercial duck flock in Elkhart County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

The duck flock has an estimated 4,000 birds, the agency said.

The animal health board in an announcement Thursday night did not say whether the ducks would be destroyed, as happened with six turkey farms in southern Indiana's Dubois and Greene counties.

So far this year, there have been cases of bird flu in 24 states affecting chickens and turkeys.

Pending test results should indicate if it is the same strain of the virus that has been found elsewhere and if it is highly pathogenic.

Animal Health Board staff have reached out to known hobby/backyard poultry owners in the area to schedule testing of birds there, it said.

The agency said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.

Recommended for you