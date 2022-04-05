State lawmakers want to set up standards in electronic monitoring

INDIANAPOLIS - State lawmakers took aim at electronic monitoring this session by setting up standards across Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb signed senate bill 9 into law.
The author said he hopes judges pause before placing a person on a device. Under this law, if a violent offender absconds and police receive a warrant, a message notifies all local units within 15 minutes and an officer is dispatched in an hour.
For non-violent offenders, the message goes out in 60 minutes and an officer is dispatched in 48 hours.
Bill author Kyle Walker hopes the law builds backup verification between offenders' employers, especially in environments when the monitors can lose signal.
Click HERE to read the complete bill.