State board slashes WL sewer company's 69% rate hike request

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — American Suburban Utilities customers can expect a nearly 13% increase to sewer rates.
The rate hike was OK'd this week by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
American Suburban Utilities last year requested a much higher 69% increase and pointed to rising operating costs.
But the Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor was critical of the request and instead recommended lowering rates by 16%.
The state consumer advocacy agency said American Suburban Utilities overstated its operating expenses by including a lavish Christmas party, holiday bonuses and out-of-state conferences.
In their decision, members of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission mostly agreed, ruling those types of expenses are inappropriate to recover through higher rates.
News 18 reached out to American Suburban Utilities President Scott Lods for comment but hasn't heard back.