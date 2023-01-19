 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds Through Midnight...

Strong gusty winds are expected this evening into the early overnight
hours. Sustained west winds up to 25 MPH with gusts of 40 to 45
mph can be expected. Winds will slowly diminish late tonight but
it will still be brisk with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and
gusts to 30 mph. A few light snow showers will also be possible
tonight.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

State board slashes WL sewer company's 69% rate hike request

  • 0
American Suburban Utilities

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — American Suburban Utilities customers can expect a nearly 13% increase to sewer rates.

The rate hike was OK'd this week by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

American Suburban Utilities last year requested a much higher 69% increase and pointed to rising operating costs.

But the Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor was critical of the request and instead recommended lowering rates by 16%.

The state consumer advocacy agency said American Suburban Utilities overstated its operating expenses by including a lavish Christmas party, holiday bonuses and out-of-state conferences.

In their decision, members of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission mostly agreed, ruling those types of expenses are inappropriate to recover through higher rates.

News 18 reached out to American Suburban Utilities President Scott Lods for comment but hasn't heard back.

Recommended for you