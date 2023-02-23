Stage set for next phase of downtown development rush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The city's downtown has grown by leaps and bounds over the past five years.
Now, officials say it's time to plan for the next phase of development.
Work is done or finishing up on several downtown apartment complexes and retail spaces.
Planning firm MKSK wants to identify the next areas for potential development.
The group is updating the city's downtown plan from 2016.
Economic development director Dennis Carson says potential sites include many of downtown's remaining parking lots.
"We've had a lot of success with that, with Luna Flats and Nova Tower, Ellsworth, Pullman Station, so on," Carson says. "But there's still other opportunities, so we want to update that, look at some additional sites, put together and update that plan that we can put out there for additional development downtown."
MKSK is also identifying small-scale sites for a placemaking trail through downtown.
Those sites include existing and future public art pieces and pocket parks.