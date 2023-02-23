Stage set for next phase of downtown development rush

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Tippecanoe River near Delphi. Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the middle and lower Wabash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&