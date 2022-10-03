St James campus designated a protected site

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local church is now designated as a protected historic site. Sean Lutes with the Historic Preservation Commission said designating St James as a protected site will ensure the campus keeps its historical feel despite future exterior changes or construction in the area.
Lutes said this is a big deal as only about 20 percent of Lafayette's federally recognized historical areas are protected.
"In the past two years, in addition, this will be the 57th building we've had protected," said Lutes. "There are about 250 buildings in the commercial core that are protected and while that may sound like a lot it's not as much as one thinks because that's really only a few blocks."
A member told News 18 he's thrilled the Historic Preservation Commission approached the St James Lutheran Church Foundation about this opportunity.
City council officially approved the designation last Monday.