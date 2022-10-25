Sprinkler demonstration will be held this week.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security Fire Marshalls Office will hold a sprinkler demonstration this week. The exercise is to promote the importance of fire safety.
In the demonstration, two fake living rooms will be set on fire, in which one will be protected by a sprinkler while the other one will not.
The demonstration is open to the public and is set to take place this Wednesday, October 26, at the Purdue University Fire Department.
It is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.