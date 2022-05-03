Spencer Deery wins Senate District 23 Republican primary

INDIANA (WLFI) — Spencer Deery is the winner in the Republican primary for Senate in District 23.
He's Purdue President Mitch Daniels' deputy chief of staff, and he's leading three other candidates for the open seat in a new district.
The election is a close one: Deery is ahead of Bill Webster by just 324 votes right now, with votes still to be counted in Montgomery and Vermillion Counties.
David Sanders is un-opposed in the Democratic primary. State Senate District 23 is a new district in our region, and it includes several counties. One of the counties included is Tippecanoe County.
In Tippecanoe County, 100% of the votes in this race have been counted. Spencer Deery has received the highest percent of the votes with 30%. Bill Webster is the apparent runner up with 27%.
Current Fountain County Clerk Paula Copenhaver got 23% of the votes, and 20% of the votes for Christian Beaver.
Deery told News 18 in an interview before election day that his close work with Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has taught him about effective leadership.