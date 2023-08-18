Speeders cause safety concers at bus stops

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — School is back in season across Indiana and one Delphi parent is expressing major concern over cars speeding past her kids' bus stop.
Brittnay Walker waits with her first and second grade children at Delphi Elementary's North Washington street bus stop every morning. The speed limit on North Washington street is 30 miles per hour, But Walker says some cars will drive 60 plus miles per hour while her children are preparing to get on the bus.
Walker began making calls to Delphi police at the end of last school year when she first noticed the problem however, the issue continues this school year. She says it's very common for cars and even work vehicles to speed down North Washington street. Noting one car in particular that almost hit her and her children last week.
"We're on a week and a half of school. This is the middle of the week.
I have called every single day since Wednesday to get somebody here because there is now one car that goes at least 60 through this thirty. We were almost struck last Friday by said vehicle because they are not paying attention…they won't slow down…nobody will," said Brittnay Walker
Walker says the Delphi police chief told her today that there will be an officer there tomorrow morning but with only one officer on duty in the morning they cannot guarantee how long the officer can stay.
News 18 has reached out to Delphi police for comment but have not heard back.