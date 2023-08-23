Special School Assembly Addressed Real Life Issues to Students

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Presentation of Escapism, Anti-Vaping Get Schooled was a success for their recent stop in Rossville Middle, High School.
The assembly is a program that actually tours all around the state of Indiana.
Using modern technology, a guest artist, and speakers sharing their own stories of struggle, students were able to see that it truly is okay not to be okay.
The idea is to teach students healthy ways to deal with their struggles. One of the ways is going to adults for help.
The planning for this started as early as March of 2022.
One of Rossville's school counselors Erin Dillingham said it was important to start the year with this assembly so their schools can start having "the hard conversations," in order to prevent some of the issues addressed and have a "fruitful year, moving forward in healing."
"For the kids, it means that someone's listening. Right? A lot of our students know that they can come to me, they know that they can talk to their teachers. And often times, they'd rather hear from someone else than from us. So, that was the goal today was they're telling them the same thing that we've been telling them, but it hits differently when it comes from those young men. At the end of the day, our students still remain silent at times about things they're struggling with, so today was an indicator that the kids amongst them, in the auditorium, have the same struggles. And I hope that this is something that we can do every year," she said.
One of the Tour's speakers Anthony Ponds says it's about partnering with the counties and hearing the needs of their schools, and "addressing the epidemics."
"I didn't have an outside source that was willing to support 'cause faculty all over the country, ever since I went to school years ago, they are exhausted! And there was no outside support that came in and that would look me in my eyes as a student to say, 'This is why it's important. So, for me personally, I went through an adverse situation that when I graduated. I went to college, came home, and my life derailed and went off track. So now I want to be that individual that looks into the eyes of students to tell them why this is important," he said.
One of the students who attended reveals she was "skeptical" at first, but "curious," and then following the presentation...
"It was awesome. It was the best, I think, presentation we had here. Like it touch me, seriously! And I think that it's because myself has experienced some trauma and some ways to cope; and I've been looking for that," Senior Bailey Schluttenhofer said.
She expected she wasn't the only one hearing the message.
"I hope that everyone was really listening to that, and really connect with that the way that I did; and they practice those as well," Schluttenhofer said.
Guest Speaker Ponds also added that one thing schools need more than anything else is outside help to come alongside the students with their struggles.
"We're at a very vulnerable time in our lives...Part of the vulnerability is...is who is gonna support. And so, one thing I would like to say is that do your homework. To the older, do your homework. Second thing I would like to say is what we tell the students: be that healthy community! Be that intentionality in stepping to supporting these schools because these schools are super hurt," he said.
If needing to speak to someone about trauma, or just wanting to speak to someone in general, Text 'WORTH' to 494949.