Special education celebration planned at Jeff home football game

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local high school will be showing appreciation for its special education staff later this week.
Jefferson High School will host its inaugural Celebration for Special Education just before the home football game on Friday.
This event aims to honor special ed teachers and staff for inspiring their students to excel inside and outside of the classroom.
The celebration also takes place during Lafayette Jeff's homecoming day. The theme is superhero dress up day, as they're associated with Special Olympics.
Dog N Suds will also be selling coney dogs, with 100% of proceeds going toward the Special Education Department.
The celebration takes place Friday at 7 p.m.