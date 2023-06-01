South Fourth Street, Teal Road intersection closes Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A closure of the intersection of South Fourth Street, Teal Road and Poland Hill Road starts Thursday.
As we've reported, the closure is part of the state's Teal Road reconstruction project.
The local detour follows Kossuth Street to Ninth Street, Beck Lane and Old U.S. 231.
The intersection is expected to reopen in early August, weather-permitting.
In other traffic news, Duke Energy will be working near the intersection of Ninth and Columbia streets Friday as crews cut down trees in the area.
This will bring traffic down to a single lane. Work is expected to be complete by June 9th.