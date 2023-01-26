South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer.
The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads.
Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing.
The work is part of an INDOT project in the area.
"This is a really unique intersection," Lafayette city engineer Jeromy Grenard says. "If you drive through it often, you realize you have to drive around medians in order to make the major movements through there. They are going to realign the intersection and make it more of a typical intersection."
Grenard adds the final product will be easier to navigate.
"Fourth Street and Poland Hill Road will be directly opposing and will get green light at the same time, and then, Teal Road will also get green light, both east and west of there, at the same time," he says.
Work is expected to start in June and last until August.
Grenard says the contractor will maintain access to businesses in the area.
A local detour around the closure includes Beck Lane and South Ninth Street.
Grenard warns the closure could impact Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair traffic.