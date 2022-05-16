Sources: WR Milton Wright academically ineligible, no longer on team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Gold and Black) — Purdue receiver Milton Wright failed to meet academic eligibility standards and is no longer on the team, GoldandBlack.com has learned.
The senior-to-be was expected to be Purdue's No. 1 receiver in 2022 with David Bell off a year early to the NFL.
Wright missed the Boilermakers' Music City Bowl win vs. Tennessee in December because of academics. The Louisville, Ky., native also missed spring drills so he could focus on academics.
