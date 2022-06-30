Soller-Baker Funeral Homes helping soldiers stay connected, landfills stay clean

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Soller-Baker Funeral Homes are connecting active duty military with their families and also helping the environment in the process. The public can play a role in making it all happen.
If you have any old or unused cell phones, Soller-Baker Funeral Homes have a way for you to put them to use. Over the years, the owner says Soller-Baker has collected thousands of phones to help veterans here at home and military personnel serving overseas.
The program is a partnership between the funeral home and a national nonprofit, Cell Phones for Soldiers. The funeral home collects old cell phones and ships them to the nonprofit. Cell Phones for Soldiers then wipes the phones and either resells them or recycles their parts.
The proceeds fund prepaid international calling cards for troops serving overseas. The money also serves as emergency funding for veterans here at home.
Owner and president John Benefiel says Soller-Baker has been participating in the initiative for at least the past decade.
"It's the right thing to do,” Benefiel said. “It just seemed like a good program and why would I not do it? It doesn't really cost us anything besides time. I think people in the community, again, they realize the value of what these individuals do. It's just a way of giving them a helping hand."
Benefiel adds Greater Lafayette residents have always enjoyed participating in the program.
"Everybody always when they bring them in is thankful,” Benefiel said. “They say, ‘Oh thank you for doing this.’ I think there are a lot of people in this community that want to do that, meaning want to honor the veterans and the people that are serving, as it should be."
People can donate any working or broken cell phones at either of Soller Baker's Tippecanoe County locations – the Lafayette chapel at 400 Twyckenham Blvd. or the West Lafayette chapel at 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. The Cell Phones for Soldiers program also accepts iPads, tablets and mp3 players, as well as any chargers for those items.
Since the program began in 2004, Cell Phones for Soldiers has provided more than 400 million cell minutes to soldiers and prevented more than 25 million cell phones from entering the landfills.
Benefiel says the program in Greater Lafayette is active all year long. Soller-Baker usually sends the donated phones a few different times throughout the year.
Learn more about the Cell Phones for Soldiers initiative here.