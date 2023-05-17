Solar Co-ops coming to Tippecanoe & Montgomery Counties

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Solar United Neighbors, a solar co-op company, is coming to the Tippecanoe and Montgomery Counties area.

Organizers held a community meeting at the new Lafayette Public Safety building to tell the community about how their program works.

With solar co-op you and your neighbors to select cheaper or discounted solar arrays as you all make the decision as a group, and sign up is free.

Now that doesn't mean you have to buy the solar array if you do not like the price, being in the co-op just allows you to have access to the lower price.

Solar United Neighbors is also offering three free classes if you want to learn everything there you need to know to help make your decision and you can sign up for them by clicking here.