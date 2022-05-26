Softball sectionals come to a close

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sectional finals across the state happened tonight. Some teams were postponed due to the weather, while others were able to get in their games and play.
We'll start off first with Class 4A sectional seven McCutcheon. The weather pushed back the championship game between Harrison and Logansport. Right now the Raiders are dominating 6-0. The game will take place at the top of the seventh tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.
Onto 3A sectional 20 Twin Lakes, Benton Central pulled out victorious. The bison win the Twin Lakes sectional. They were able to defeat North-Western 3-0 and are moving on to regionals.
Taking a look at Class 1A sectional 54, Rossville was able to defend its home turf and win a sectional championship. The hornets beat Carroll 5-0.
2A sectional 37 Wabash, and 1A sectional number 52 North Miami have both been postponed to tomorrow.