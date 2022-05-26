 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke and Tippecanoe.

* WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain has
fallen this evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lafayette, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Battle
Ground, Ladoga, Waynetown, Linden, New Market, Waveland, New
Richmond, Wingate, Alamo, Purdue University and Shades State
Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Softball sectionals come to a close

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sectional finals across the state happened tonight. Some teams were postponed due to the weather, while others were able to get in their games and play.

We'll start off first with Class 4A sectional seven McCutcheon. The weather pushed back the championship game between Harrison and Logansport. Right now the Raiders are dominating 6-0. The game will take place at the top of the seventh tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.

Onto 3A sectional 20 Twin Lakes, Benton Central pulled out victorious. The bison win the Twin Lakes sectional. They were able to defeat North-Western 3-0 and are moving on to regionals.

Taking a look at Class 1A sectional 54, Rossville was able to defend its home turf and win a sectional championship. The hornets beat Carroll 5-0.

2A sectional 37 Wabash, and 1A sectional number 52 North Miami have both been postponed to tomorrow.

