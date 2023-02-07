Slim Chickens Opens in West Lafayette

West Lafayette, Ind.- News 18 (WLFI)- A chicken chain opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday February 7th in West Lafayette.
Slim Chickens, located at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, opened its doors to the public today for the first time. This location is the first and only Slim Chickens in the state of Indiana. Area Director Rene Boling says there are plans in place to open up more in the state.
“We have five right now that are on the books that are coming soon. Our next store will be in the Indianapolis area,” Boling said.
The Arkansas based chicken restaurant has many stores that are located in college towns across the country. This location was considered an ‘A’ reality site according to Slim Chickens. Boling says that the company does their research on where the best places to put a store are.
“Slim Chickens helps us to pick the sites. Then they do a study in a survey to see how they would do. Then they make a choice,” Boling said.
There are a lot of new developments around Slim Chickens, and Boling says she hopes that they can integrate themselves into the community to serve the people of West Lafayette.
“We hope to grow our business just like the others are starting their hometown business.” She says, “We hope to be a part of the community and serve those individuals as well.”