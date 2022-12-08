Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park.
But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home.
Harrison High School freshman Brayton O'Connor frequents the aging wooden skate park at the Faith East Community Center.
"On some of the ramps, the coping's missing; there's a lot of cracks in the cement; the ledges and boxes aren't here anymore. ... Skating this park is like skating in the streets," O'Connor says. "It's just as bad. It's just as dangerous."
Soon, new locker rooms for nearby Faith Christian School will replace the skate park.
Athletic Director Josh Hill says the project is part of larger, two-fold academic and athletic expansion to add space to the school and community center buildings.
"School's just exploding," Hill says. "Enrollment's gone way up, especially over the last couple of years. We're just out space. Faith Christian School's got to find a solution for that."
Faith, however, is committed to finding space on campus for a new skate park, Hill says.
"It's the only place they have to go," he says. "This is used a lot. Just about anytime, especially in the summer -- any time, night or day, you're going to see skaters. ... We're committed to serving those folks who use this on a regular basis, of all ages, really."
The city's considered building a public skate park, but Mayor Tony Roswarski says there's more interest in other outdoor activities.
"Is it zoo exhibit, is it trails? ... It appears there's much more demand for them," he says.
But, O'Connor says, the Lafayette skate community needs a place to call home.
O'CONNOR: "We need more things that attract older teenagers like myself, especially teenagers that want to be involved in action sports like skateboarding."
Ground could break as soon as this summer on the Faith Christian School expansions.