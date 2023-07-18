Single game tickets now on sale for Purdue football home games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Single game tickets for Purdue football home games are now available.
Some of the big names coming to West Lafayette this year include Ohio State, Syracuse, Wisconsin and of course Indiana. At the time of this article seats were still available for most games.
For more information about single game and season tickets, click HERE.
Purdue's home game schedule for the coming year:
- Vs Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 2
- Vs Syracuse Saturday, Sept. 16
- Vs Wisconsin Friday, Sept. 22
- Vs Illinois Saturday, Sept. 30
- Vs Ohio State Saturday, Oct. 14
- Vs Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 11
- Vs Indiana Saturday, Nov. 25