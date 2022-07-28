 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Logansport teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicodemus Smith

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicodemus Smith.

The 19-year-old is white male who is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Smith last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration BUP928.

Smith is missing from Logansport, and he was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nicodemus Smith, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or call 911.

