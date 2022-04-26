Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis teen

INDIANAPOLIS — The Silver Alert has been canceled.
Seventeen-year-old Alexia Forte was last seen on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. in Indianapolis. Alexia is female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a white 2006 Mazda 6S with an Indiana Plate of 615BSA.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Alexia Forte, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6130 or 911.