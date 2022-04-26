 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect widespread frost across Central
Indiana with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s.
Best chance for temperatures to fall at or below freezing is
along and north of a line from Lafayette to Kokomo to Muncie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis teen

Alexia Forte

INDIANAPOLIS — The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Seventeen-year-old Alexia Forte was last seen on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. in Indianapolis. Alexia is female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a white 2006 Mazda 6S with an Indiana Plate of 615BSA.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alexia Forte, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6130 or 911.