Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood one-year-old

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WLFI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old believed to be in extreme danger.
The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jaxon Martin, a one-year-old male, 2 feet 1 inch tall, 20 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and white striped onesie with gray socks.
He is believed to be in the company of Daiana Mitchell, a 23-year-old female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, red hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans, and driving a green 2014 Ford Escape with expired Indiana plate REA502.
Jaxon is missing from Greenwood, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 3:30 AM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jaxon Martin, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.