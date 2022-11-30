Silver Alert issued for missing DeMotte man cancelled

DEMOTTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing DeMotte man believed to be in extreme danger.
THIS ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton, a 76 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 177 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.
Jerry is missing from DeMotte, Indiana and was last seen on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jerry Peyton, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.