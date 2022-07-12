Silver Alert issued for missing Crawfordsville teen

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 16-year-old believed to be in extreme danger.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Melanie Quigg. Melanie is female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes.
Melanie was last seen on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:30 p.m. in Crawfordsville. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Melanie Quigg, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300 or 911.