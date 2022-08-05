Silver Alert issued for missing Brownstown teen

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WLFI) — The Jackson County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicholai Schrader,
The 16 year old male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front, a black shirt and jeans.
Nicholai is missing from Brownstown, Indiana and was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:17 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Nicholai Schrader, contact the Jackson County Sheriff Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.