Silver Alert cancelled for Scottsburg teen

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WLFI) — Silver Alert has been canceled.
The Scottsburg City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Hanlin, 13-year-old white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black and gold Jordan shoes and carrying a green back pack.
Joseph is missing from Scottsburg, Indiana which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Joseph Hanlin, contact the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.