Silver Alert cancelled for missing Wabash 3-year-old

WABASH, Ind. (WLFI) — UPDATE: Alert has been cancelled.
Previous story:
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wabash child believed to be in extreme danger.
The Indiana State Police Peru Post is investigating the disappearance of Evelyn Paige Clark.
Evelyn is a 3-year-old female, 3 feet tall, 32 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing an orange tank top, yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.
Evelyn was last seen on July 24, 2023, at 12:10 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Evelyn Paige Clark, contact the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 765-473-6666 or 911.