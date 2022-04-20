 Skip to main content
Silver Alert cancelled for Boone County man

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryan Collver

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — UPDATE: Silver Alert on Bryan Collver has been cancelled as of Thursday, April 21, 2022.

For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412.

Previous Story:

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Bryan Collver, a 40 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black Under Armor sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants, Adidas tennis shoes, and last seen driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate MB138D.

Bryan is missing from Zionsville, Indiana which is 18 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 5:31 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Bryan Collver, contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.

