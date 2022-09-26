 Skip to main content
Silver Alert canceled for missing woman from Lawrence

Barbara Sheasley

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled.

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Barbara Sheasley, a 55 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans.

Barbara is missing from Lawrence, Indiana which is 13 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 10:30 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Barbara Sheasley, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

