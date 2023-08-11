Silver Alert canceled for missing Sheridan teen

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WLFI) - The Silver Alert has been canceled.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Sheridan teen.
The Sheridan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Makenzie Setters.
Makenzie is a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown fading to red with silver hair with blue/hazel eyes, with a nose piercing.
Makenzie is missing from Sheridan, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Makenzie Setters, contact the Sheridan Police Department at 317-758-2500 or 911.