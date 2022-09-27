 Skip to main content
Silver Alert canceled for missing Lafayette teen

  • Updated
Silver Alert for Jadea Nour

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- he silver alert has been canceled. No further information is available at this time.

Lafayette Police are looking for 16-year-old Jadea Nour.

Nour is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, and she was a passenger in a silver 2014 Ford Fiesta with Indiana registration 333C503.

She was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Jadea Nour, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or call 911.

