Silver alert canceled for missing Avon 13-year-old

AVON, Ind. (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane Hommel, a 13 year old male, 5 feet tall, 70 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt stating American Boy, blue shorts and black tennis shoes, and may be riding a red bicycle.
Shane is missing from Avon and was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:49 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Shane Hommel, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.