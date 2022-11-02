Silver Alert canceled for missing Attica girl

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled.
The Attica Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Hannah Shelton, a 12 year old white female, 4 feet 7 inches tall, 80 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings.
Hannah is missing from Attica, Indiana which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:42 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Hannah Shelton, contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.